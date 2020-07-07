Latest update July 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

CLARIFICATION ON TAX COLLECTION

Jul 07, 2020

In Monday’s publication, Kaieteur News carried a story with the headline, “Improved tax collection nets additional $240B in 2019.”
It was not an additional $240B that was collected but rather, tax collection moved to a total of $240B due to a 10.8 percent increase in collection.

Features/Columnists

