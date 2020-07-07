Business woman robbed at knife point in front of parents’ home

A 48-year-old businesswoman, Jennifer Cipriani, was yesterday held at knife point and robbed of her belongings in front of her parent’s home.

The robbery took place just after 15:00 hrs at the junction of the East Bank Public Road, Agricola.

Cipriani was retrieving empty bottles from her car trunk parked on her parents’ driveway when a man walked up and threatened her with a knife.

The knife bandit then demanded that she hand over a bag that was strapped across her shoulder.

Cipriani begged the man for a little time to take out her personal documents before handing over the bag.

Despite her pleas, the bandit forcefully removed the bag from around her shoulder by slicing through the strap with the knife.

The man also relieved the woman of her cell phone before running away with an accomplice into Brutus Street, Agricola.

The stolen bag contained between $15,000-$20,000 in cash along with Cipriani’s driver’s licence, ID card, bank cards and other loyalty cards.

Kaieteur News was told that the incident is a constant thing on the Agricola Public Road.

Bandits would approach persons who step off the minibuses, stick them up and rob them before escaping.