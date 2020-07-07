Bus driver, two others arrested for attempting to pick-up Brazilians at illegal border crossing

Police swooped down on an illegal Guyana/Brazil border crossing and arrested a bus driver and two of his accomplices for attempting to pick up nine Brazilian nationals.

The arrest was made at around 18:30 hrs on Sunday last at Sand Pit, Takatu River, Region Nine.

Two men were reportedly packing a minibus, bearing number plate BRR 4856, with luggage, when the ranks suddenly pulled up on them.

One of the officers then decided to take a peek inside the bus and discovered that nine Brazilian nationals were already sitting in bus, waiting for it to drive off.

The passengers, along with the driver, were immediately ordered to step out of the vehicle.

The officers demanded an explanation from the driver for his actions.

In response, the driver, of Tabatinga, Lethem, told the ranks that he was hired to transport the passengers to Georgetown by one of the men who was seen packing the minibus.

The Brazilian nationals were immediately transported back to Bonfim in neigbouring Brazil and handed over to the Brazilian Federal Police while the bus driver and the two men were taken into police custody.

The men have been since been released on bail, pending the completion of investigations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Guyana to close it borders with Brazil to curb the spread of the disease.

However, there have been many reports of persons entering Guyana through illegal crossings such as these.

The border with Brazil is about 1,000 miles long.

Local medical officials are deeply troubled by the developments.

Such illegal entry poses a risk of infected persons entering Guyana unknown to authorities and spreading the disease continuously.

Brazil is ranked second in the world when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

In fact, according to the latest figures, as of yesterday, Brazil had 1.6M cases, with 979,000 recovered with over 65,000 deaths.

The US has 2.98M cases with 132,000 deaths.

Guyana has so far recorded 15 deaths, 273 confirmed cases with 120 recovered.