Another COVID-19 death reported, with five new cases

An elderly Georgetown woman is the latest COVID-19 casualty, bringing the current number of this country’s fatalities from the global pandemic to 16.

Medical personnel at the Ogle Airport awaiting a suspected Covid-19 case

Additionally, the total number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Guyana has leaped to 278, with five new ones recorded yesterday.
Kaieteur News learnt that a 76-year-old woman, May Portsmouth of 73 Brickdam Street was rushed by relatives to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition a few days ago. She was immediately admitted and doctors soon realized that the woman had a chronic respiratory illness.
Noting that most of Portsmouth’s symptoms were consistent with the infection, health officials decided to conduct a COVID-19 test. Miss Portsmouth, however, passed away on Sunday last, before the test results came back yesterday.
Meanwhile, health official are still working to save the lives of the 10 infected persons who remain in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Guyana now has a total of 142 active covid-19 cases.

 

