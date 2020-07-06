Latest update July 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

TEN COVID-19 patients now in Georgetown Hospital’s ICU

With three new covid-19 related deaths in the last four days, staff at the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital are now tasked with saving the lives of eight more patients.
Health officials reported that the eight patients were transferred to the GPHC yesterday.
Some are reportedly from Georgetown while others are from “out of town locations,” a medical official said.
They join two other patients who were in the ICU, bringing the total there to ten. A Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated yesterday that Guyana now has 138 active Coronavirus cases.
One new case was reported yesterday, taking the total to 273 persons who have tested positive.
In the past weeks Guyana has seen an alarming rise in covid-19 cases.
However, what is more worrying to health personnel are the three recent deaths which occurred in just four days.
The death toll stood at 12 for quite a while until last Wednesday when a thirteenth Covid-19 death was recorded. One victim was 42-year-old Bartica businessman, Abdool khan.
On Saturday, 25-year-old nursery school teacher Donna Greaves died in the GPHC’s ICU.
Noting this recent development, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Zulficar Bux is reminding Guyanese to stay at home, maintain social distance, wear a mask, practice good hand and general hygiene and adhere to the restriction guidelines outlined in the National Covid-19 restriction measures.
Dr. Bux believes that the curve would be flattened if Guyanese follow these basic rules.

