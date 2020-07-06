Latest update July 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Staying home better than going home

Jul 06, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

De people getting homesick. Dem seh dem tired of staying home because of de lockdown.
Last week, hundreds ah dem flock to de seawall fuh tek some breeze.
Boy and gyal, man and woman, sitting down close to one another. Is like dem nah hear dat de main way de coronavirus does spread is via person-to-person contact.
People gathering about de town as if tings normal. People in de market nah wearing face masks. Children in school congregating in groups, jumping and laughing. Motorbike and horse carts racing pun Homestretch Avenue early Sunday morning. And in de nighttime, track and field tekkin’ place pun Laing Avenue.
Is like de coronavirus nah exist fuh some of folks.
But is suh when yuh hard ears. Yuh does gat to feel before yuh learn. Some people learning de hard way.
Dem boys remember when seat belts fuss became mandatory, how diffiuclt it was to get people to buckle up. De po-lice used to threaten motorists that is either “Click It or Ticket!”
Dem boys hope dat dem nah gat to remind people to either “Mask it or Casket!”
Fuh all ah dem wha behaving like dem gat stinging nettles at home, dem boys want remind dem dat it better to stay home dan fuh end up in hospital.
Yuh does find out nuff tings when yuh deh home. Some of dem picknee start noticing dat they haven’t seen “Uncle” around since “Daddy” staying home.
Talk half and rememba dat “Rest at home better than Rest in Peace.
Staying six feet away is better than six feet under.”

Similar Articles

Sports

193 Pro-athletes to benefit from World Athletics fund

193 Pro-athletes to benefit from World Athletics fund

Jul 06, 2020

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) have announced that 193 athletes from 58 member federations will be offered one-time grants of US$3000 through an Athlete Welfare Fund...
Read More
GSCL express grief at the passing of Anil Persaud

GSCL express grief at the passing of Anil Persaud

Jul 05, 2020

Windies has tough task beating host England

Windies has tough task beating host England

Jul 05, 2020

GCC bids Farewell to international and local Cricket Giants

GCC bids Farewell to international and local...

Jul 05, 2020

Guyana preparing for 12-Team O-45 “Big Man Cricket” Tournament

Guyana preparing for 12-Team O-45 “Big Man...

Jul 05, 2020

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes...

Jul 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019