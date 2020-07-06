Staying home better than going home

De people getting homesick. Dem seh dem tired of staying home because of de lockdown.

Last week, hundreds ah dem flock to de seawall fuh tek some breeze.

Boy and gyal, man and woman, sitting down close to one another. Is like dem nah hear dat de main way de coronavirus does spread is via person-to-person contact.

People gathering about de town as if tings normal. People in de market nah wearing face masks. Children in school congregating in groups, jumping and laughing. Motorbike and horse carts racing pun Homestretch Avenue early Sunday morning. And in de nighttime, track and field tekkin’ place pun Laing Avenue.

Is like de coronavirus nah exist fuh some of folks.

But is suh when yuh hard ears. Yuh does gat to feel before yuh learn. Some people learning de hard way.

Dem boys remember when seat belts fuss became mandatory, how diffiuclt it was to get people to buckle up. De po-lice used to threaten motorists that is either “Click It or Ticket!”

Dem boys hope dat dem nah gat to remind people to either “Mask it or Casket!”

Fuh all ah dem wha behaving like dem gat stinging nettles at home, dem boys want remind dem dat it better to stay home dan fuh end up in hospital.

Yuh does find out nuff tings when yuh deh home. Some of dem picknee start noticing dat they haven’t seen “Uncle” around since “Daddy” staying home.

Talk half and rememba dat “Rest at home better than Rest in Peace.

Staying six feet away is better than six feet under.”