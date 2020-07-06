Latest update July 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

NGOs help post bail for Plaisance woman accused of killing husband

Jul 06, 2020

– after she spent one year on remand

Accused: Melissa Playter

After spending more than a year on remand for allegedly killing her reputed husband, the bail have been raised for twenty-five-year-old Melissa Playter, a mother of three of 41 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
The CEO of” You Are Not Alone” (YANA) Foundation, Melissa Atwell and Women and Gender Equality Commissioner, Vanda Radik earlier this year embarked on a campaign to raise funds to secure Playter’s pretrial liberty via a bail application to the High Court.
As such, they were able to secure donations of over $700,000. Playter’s application for bail is expected to be heard on Tuesday.
Playter was charged in December 2018 for the murder of Victor Roberts the father of her youngest child. However, with the help of her attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, the charge was later reduced to manslaughter.
Playter made her first appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Alisha George on December 5, 2018. The indictable offence stated that on December 2, 2018, at 41 Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, she murdered Victor Roberts, 38, her reputed husband.
According to information on the day in question, Playter and Roberts had an argument at their residence. She then stabbed Roberts, once, to the region of the heart with a knife.
Roberts was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The matter was then reported and Playter was arrested.
According to reports, Playter had suffered physical abuse at the hands of her spouse.

