New Amsterdam man stabbed to death over 'stolen' Guinness

A row over a bottle of Guinness led to a 23-year-old Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam Labourer being stabbed to death last Friday in Pope Street, New Amsterdam.

Nickosie Vankenie

Dead is Nickosie Vankenie while the suspect, a security guard, is in custody.
Reports are that the two men were imbibing near a shop in Angoys Avenue when an argument erupted over a bottle of Guinness.
Based on information provided to this publication by a friend of the victim, Vankenie had left his Guinness on a stand and the security guard allegedly picked up the bottle and began to consume the contents.
An argument ensued and Vankenie allegedly demanded he be given a “fresh bottle of Guinness.” It was then that the security guard stabbed Vankenie to his neck and abdomen.
The suspect left the scene while Vankenie was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).He succumbed around 09:30hrs yesterday.
Vankenie reportedly lives with an uncle since his mother is stuck in Antigue due to the closure of the airports.
His alleged killer was apprehended about 13:00hrs yesterday.

