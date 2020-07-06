New Amsterdam man stabbed to death over ‘stolen’ Guinness

Latest update July 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
A row over a bottle of Guinness led to a 23-year-old Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam Labourer being stabbed to death last Friday in Pope Street, New Amsterdam.
Dead is Nickosie Vankenie while the suspect, a security guard, is in custody.
Reports are that the two men were imbibing near a shop in Angoys Avenue when an argument erupted over a bottle of Guinness.
Based on information provided to this publication by a friend of the victim, Vankenie had left his Guinness on a stand and the security guard allegedly picked up the bottle and began to consume the contents.
An argument ensued and Vankenie allegedly demanded he be given a “fresh bottle of Guinness.” It was then that the security guard stabbed Vankenie to his neck and abdomen.
The suspect left the scene while Vankenie was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).He succumbed around 09:30hrs yesterday.
Vankenie reportedly lives with an uncle since his mother is stuck in Antigue due to the closure of the airports.
His alleged killer was apprehended about 13:00hrs yesterday.
Jul 06, 2020World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) have announced that 193 athletes from 58 member federations will be offered one-time grants of US$3000 through an Athlete Welfare Fund...
Jul 05, 2020
Jul 05, 2020
Jul 05, 2020
Jul 05, 2020
Jul 04, 2020
The revelation below I have never mentioned to any of my friends. Though I speak to Len Gildarie of Kaieteur Radio often... more
Three persons died over the past five days. Their deaths are believed to have resulted from complications of the COVID-19... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]