Mobile emergency response and enforcement teams to be posted countrywide – Task Force

Mobile emergency response and enforcement teams are to be established throughout the country to enforce COVID-19 emergency measures.
This was disclosed by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) Secretariat’s Operations Director, Mark Archer during a virtual press briefing.
The team will comprise members of the Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Public Health.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana is rising sharply again and within the past few days, there have been more deaths. This has been attributed to persons not adhering to the emergency measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and the NCTF.
To date, Guyana has 272 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.
Noting that there needs to be more enforcement of the emergency measures, Archer disclosed that “a directive was given to the Ministry of Public Security to establish a special unit to enforce not only measures such as the curfew but also to go into the new hotspots in our interior regions so that we can bring an end to some of the lawlessness that is happening in some of the mining camps.”
He explained that boat landings, bridges, roadways, mining and logging camps and villages where there are reports of persons not adhering to the curfew and social distancing, will be targeted. The same will be done in Georgetown.
Additionally, officials in Santa Rosa, Moruca, Region One have implemented a 14-day lockdown due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
There will also be a partial lockdown in the Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven beginning from July 7, 2020.

