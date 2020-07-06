Lorries, Container Trucks from Oil Sector will have to follow road restrictions

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles made it very clear yesterday that motor lorries and container trucks that are part of the Oil Sector are not excluded from the new “movement restrictions” to be implemented soon for such vehicles.

On Friday last the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced in a release, that drivers of Lorries and container trucks will be restricted from using the main roadways located in Georgetown, the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), East Coast of Demerara (ECD), West Coast of Demerara (WCD) and the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

The release also specified that the restrictions will be between 07:00Hrs-09:00Hrs, 11:00Hrs-13:00Hrs and 15:00Hrs-17:00Hrs.

However, questions were raised to clarify whether these restrictions are only for those not associated with the oil and gas sector.

To this traffic chief Isles responded that these restrictions are also for such heavy duty vehicles belonging to or working for companies associated with the Oil industry.

In fact, Isles is already in the process of writing to the management of the various oil companies regarding the restrictions.

He added that it may also be necessary for these companies to send a letter to the Commissioner of police concerning the same as well.

The traffic Chief did not specify a date as to when these new road rules will be put into action, but highlighted that meetings were already held with some owners of motor lorries/container trucks at Soesdyke Junction EBD.

The reason for this new initiative is to reduce major traffic congestions along the roadways during the aforementioned hours referred to as “peak hours”.

It was established by the relevant authorities that due to the heavy import and registration of new vehicles, Guyana’s roadways have become over crowded.

Furthermore, drivers have been unable to cope with this over crowdedness thus causing a state of constant catastrophe of traffic congestion.

As a result, drivers are forced to maneuver their vehicles, especially those who operate large vehicles, in a dangerous manner to other road users.

Guided by section 48(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic ACT, GPF is now implementing this new strategy hoping to remedy Guyana’s ongoing traffic catastrophe.