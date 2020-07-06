$1B retrofitted COVID centre to be completed by July 13 – Task Force

Latest update July 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The US$5Million (G$1B) project to turn Ocean View International Hotel into a state-of-the-art Hospital for the incubation, isolation and quarantine of persons infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is expected to be completed by July 13th.
This is according to National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat Logistics Officer, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussein.
During a virtual press conference on Saturday Hussein said “(the) Infectious Diseases Hospital on the East Coast is about 95 percent completed. It is anticipated that all outstanding works and minor changes will be completed by the 13th of July (2020).”
The sanatorium, he added “will be fully dedicated to the COVID-19 response and for any other infectious diseases that may arise in the future.”
On June 22, Kaieteur News reported that seven contractors were sole sourced by the Public Health Ministry to complete the ‘retro fitting’ or furnishing of the Hospital.
A Memorandum to the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, from the Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, Collette Adams showed that the works were separated into eight lots:
Lot 1’, the “Remodeling of the Main Wing, Installation of Medical Gas, HV AC – negative pressure system, Construction of Operating Theatre, Construction of R.C. Ramps and Laundry Room and Rehabilitation of Main Plumbing System and Distribution Networks” was awarded to International Imports & Supplies at $381M ($381,825,605).
‘Lot 2’, the “Remodeling of East Wing, Rehab of Roof, Construction of Power Supply Room, Construction of gate on the ground floor, Installation of New Electrical Mains, Perimeter lighting and Automatic Gate” was awarded to Ivor Allen at $388M ($388,402,665).
‘Lot 3’, the “Installation of Lift” was awarded to KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Inc at $49M ($49,201,944).
‘Lot 4’, the “Construction of Southern Concrete Fence, Timber Revetment, Construction of R.C. Base for Triage Area and Holding Area for Infectious Waste” was awarded to James Nicholson Construction Services at $54M ($54,761,525).
‘Lot 5’, the “Construction of Northern Fence Concrete Fence, Timber Revetment, Construction of R.C. Base for Morgue and Concrete Walkways for projects for the MOPH” was awarded to Associated Construction Services at $64M ($64,728,615).
‘Lot 6’, the “Construction of one (1) incinerator for sharps and medical waste” was awarded to Andy Moore at $4.1M ($4.1, 000,000).
‘Lot 7’, the “Supply, Installation and Commissioning of HV AC Systems” was awarded to Antartic Maintenance & Repairs at $22M ($22,074,712).
The final ‘Lot 8’, the “Supply, Installation and Commissioning of CCTV Surveillance System” went to International Imports & Supplies for $86M (86,232,939).
Additionally, the Memorandum stated that “Funds have been provided by the Government of Guyana for the project named at caption.”
While no date was listed on the Memorandum indicating when the request was made, the approval was given on April, 16, 2020 by Chairman of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham – his signature was attached to the document.
