Woman arrested after keeping friend’s baby four months

– was given child to take to the hospital

Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman who failed to return her friend’s one-year-old baby girl after taking her to see a doctor.

The woman, Beverly Gomes, was caught with the infant, Luis Mari La Concha, on Friday at her of Lot 30 Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice home.

Gomes has since admitted that she had decided not return the baby because she fell in love with the child.

On March 5, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven, Gomes was asked by the infant’s 24-year-old mother, a Venezuelan national, Maira La Concha, to take her sick child to see a doctor in the city.

The mother, in a telephone interview, explained that rash-like white spots started appearing on her baby’s skin, which made her very worried.

There was no hospital nearby and she could not speak English very well to travel with the baby herself. She then decided to ask her friend (Gomes) to do her the favour.

Gomes willingly agreed and left with the infant but she never returned.

The mother claimed, that at first, she was not worried despite she had no contact with the woman.

She waited but weeks turned into months and she began to fear the worst.

After three months of waiting, and no contact, Maira became desperate and lodged a complaint with police at Bartica, last month-end.

Ranks at Bartica sprang into action and the search for Gomes began.

Information was later received that the woman was seen somewhere in Berbice.

Without wasting any time, police in the Berbice area were notified and the arrest was made and the baby sent back to her mother.

The woman told the police that she really “liked” the child.