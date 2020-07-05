Teams dispatched to mining areas to assess COVID-19 situation

A special team comprising personnel from the Public Health Ministry, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Ministry of Indigenous

Peoples’ Affairs, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Regional Democratic Councils and Health Emergency Committees of Regions One and Seven, are expected to visit mining areas in the regions to engage miners in a discussion about the current crisis facing Aranka and Moruca.

The National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat Operations Director, Mark Archer, during a virtual press conference yesterday, related that this team will speak to the miners about the current pandemic facing the communities and decide on the way forward.

He explained that, based on this discussion, the team will make recommendations to the Task Force, following which a decision will be made with regards to mining operations and the way forward will be made.

When asked about measures in place to ensure that miners adhere to the current halt on mining activities in Aranka and Moruca area, the director explained that it is very difficult to manage small scale miners but the larger mining operators are currently being engaged and based on the recommendations received, measures to deal with miners and mining operations especially as it relates to observing safety measures will be put in place.

Medical personnel will also be accompanying the visiting team to conduct large scale screening in these areas. The team is expected to leave for these areas today.