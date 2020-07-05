Santa Rosa starts 14-day lockdown from today

The Toshao of Moruca has confirmed that the officials in that Region One (Barima-Waini) community have implemented a 14-day lockdown due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.x

It is expected to become effective today.

Toshao Wanita Phillips stated that the residents of Moruca are expressing a carefree attitude towards the pandemic and the strict orders given.

That area is worrying Guyana because of its nearness to Venezuela. Thousands of Venezuelans have made it into Guyana using the border area.

Phillips insisted that this is the only way to keep residents inside for a while.

Among the major concerns are that residents are not wearing face masks, breaching the 6pm-6am curfew as well as roaming the roads for non-essential purposes.

The 14-day lockdown measures include restrictions on vending which is permitted within the hours of 8am-11am on Mondays-Fridays; residents are only allowed to go to shops for necessities during that time; that face masks are compulsory in public spaces and the 6pm-6am curfew will be in full effect.

It was further stated that one cargo boat will be allowed during the lockdown to distribute hampers to the residents of Moruca.

Residents have been receiving hampers during the pandemic from the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) and other donors including the Santa Rosa Family and Friends organization. Approximately 300 hampers have been donated and more were expected to be received this weekend.

On Friday, the Civil Defence Commission and the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs announced that more hampers will be coming.

Phillips also stated that police presence is being ramped up in the area to ensure social distancing guidelines are met and the curfew implemented is being followed by all residents.

Santa Rosa, so far, has 74 out of the 76 COVID-19 cases in Moruca, which the authorities find to be very alarming. With the high rising of cases in the area, the authorities are taking no risks in ensuring the virus isn’t further transmitted.

The Civil Defence Commission has packaged 5,101 hampers to deliver to hinterland households with the assistance of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and over 12,000 applications currently being processed electronically.

Just a few days ago, a Grade Six student of the Santa Rosa Primary School was barred from entering the school’s compound to write his examination. This was after it was reported that both of his parents had contracted the COVID-19 virus and out of fear that he may be carrying it, too, he was not allowed.

The relevant authorities said that they believe that compliance is the first step to stopping further spread of the virus and are pleading with the residents to respect all measures implemented.