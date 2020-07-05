Mistake and beefsteak are different steaks

Dem Boys Seh…

De HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See nah good at Maths.

De Lolo man tek it upon heself to invalidate 115,000 votes. If you don’t understand wha dat mean, it is simple. Is quarter of the people who vote on March 2nd dat Lolo wipe out.

When some people ask if is only Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee votes get tek away, de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See claim how dem lose 58,000 and the Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee lose 49,000.

Dem boys nah know wha school dem HAP-NEW been to learn addition and subtraction. But if you add up 58,000 and 49,000, yuh nah gan get 115,000. Dat is nat a mistake; dat is a beefsteak.

De HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See get 217,920 votes in de election. So if dem lose 58,000 votes because of de invalidation, it mean dis is how the sums had to work out: 217,920 – 58,000 = 159,920 votes.

De Pee-Pee-Pee get 233,336 votes in de recount. If dem lose 49,000 in de recount, it mean dem get 233,336- 49,000 = 184,336. It mean dat de Pee-Pee-Pee still win de elections.

Dat is why yuh gat to be careful when you doing yuh 1-2-3 to avoid mistake. Yuh also gat to be careful with yuh A-B-C.

A man write a book. Its title was: “HOW TO CHANGE YOUR WIFE IN 30 DAYS”.

De book was an instant bestseller. It sell 50 million copies in one week before de man realize dat he title gat a mistake.

He went to de publisher and dem correct de name of de book to read. “HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE IN 30 DAYS.”

After de correction, only two copies sell.

Talk half and remember nah mek mistake when yuh writing or counting…yuh can get jail.