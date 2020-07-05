COVID-19 screening points established at Sherima Crossing

– Region 7 gets tough as partial lockdown implemented in Upper Mazaruni

Persons utilizing the Sherima Ferry Crossing in Region Seven will now be required to undergo rigorous screening at the newly erected COVID-19 checkpoint before entering or leaving the mining region.

As of Tuesday, June 07, 2020, persons traveling between Regions Seven and Eight will be required to report to the screening checkpoint with a valid form of identification.

Persons traversing between regions will be required to provide the health personnel stationed at the checkpoint, with the necessary personal information as well as undergo temperature checks before departing on their journey.

The RDC revealed that the checkpoint, which is situated in front of the police outpost, will be solely operated by personnel from the Department of Health with support from the Guyana Police Force.

A team comprising of regional officials and members of the local COVID-19 taskforce paid a visit to the community of Sherima on Thursday last, to conduct inspections of the facility and to engage with residents and employees who will be partnering in the screening efforts.

The announcement came weeks after the mining town of Bartica reported its first case of the Novel Coronavirus. To date, the region has reported a total of 37 cases inclusive of one health care worker.

The Sherima Crossing is located along the Essequibo River and connects Regions Seven and Eight respectively. It is the main port of entry into Region Seven by road.

Similar checkpoints have been strategically set up in key ports of entry, both in Bartica and riverine communities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Furthermore, toshaos of the Upper Mazaruni region have collaborated with the Kamarang COVID-19 taskforce to implement a partial lockdown.

The partial lockdown will apply to villages such as Paurima, Kamarang, Imbaimadai, Phillipai and Chi Chi airstrips.

The lockdown will take effect from July 11, 2020 and will run until August 7, 2020, during which persons will be prohibited from traveling in and out of Georgetown.

Of the 37 cases of COVID-19, many of the cases are coming from the mining community of Aranka, along the Cuyuni River, which is described as the epicenter of Region 7.