Cops impound motorcycles despite documents presented

Traffic ranks attached to the Turkeyen Police Station yesterday impounded more than 30 motorcycles despite the owners presenting legal documents.

The motorcyclists were intercepted by police between 07:00Hrs and 9:00Hrs, at separate road blocks along the Railway Embankment, Liliendaal and Dennis Street, South Sophia.

The riders claimed that ranks had demanded to see their legal documents, including a valid motorcycle license, which they immediately presented without any form of resistance.

However, instead of handing back the documents and allowing them continue their journey, the ranks instructed that they ride their motorcycles to the Turkeyen Police Station.

A number of the motorcyclist requested an explanation as to why they must ride to the station, but received none.

In fact, the ranks threatened that if they did not comply with the order then they would be forced to do so.

Left with no choice, they obeyed and rode to the station.

At the station, they were even more shocked when the officers instructed them further to park their bikes in the compound, lodge their keys and go home.

This move agitated the riders so much that they began to raise their voices demanding a valid reason from the officers for impounding their motorcycles.

Once again, the ranks refused to give an explanation and instructed them to return on Tuesday to uplift the bikes.

This forced the riders to plead with officers for mercy and consideration but to no avail.

When Kaieteur News arrived, a number of the motorcyclists had given up and left but they were at least 10 persons who had remained, hoping that the officers would consider them and release their bikes.

One motorcyclist said that he was on his way to an exam at the University of Guyana when he was stopped. He said he pleaded and pleaded with the ranks to let him go but his pleas went in vain.

Others said that they were on their way to work and scheduled appointments.

They also claimed that should their motorcycles be impounded for so long, it would be a major setback for them because it is their only mode of transport.

A senior rank at the station was pressed for answers by this newspaper.

The rank responded that the roadblocks and the impounding of the motorcycles is a collaborative campaign between the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Traffic Department.

He claimed that bikes were impounded so that investigators can determine whether the motorcycles were stolen or not.

The police officer detailed that the only way investigators can do this is by verifying the serial or engine numbers on the bikes.

He added that he cannot say how long it will take for the motorcycles to be verified since it’s a lengthy process.

When asked to explain on the lengthy process a little further, he said that the engine numbers will have to be noted and then taken to GRA to verify if the motorcycles are legally registered.

An hour later, the traffic rank in charge of the operation entered the compound and said that he will verify the bikes one after the other.

The reporter was present when four motorcycles were verified and handed back to their respective owners.

The officer then stopped the process and told the remaining bike owners that he will be going on lunch and if they desire they can wait or return at 15:00hrs.

This publication then proceeded to ask the traffic rank if indeed they were looking for stolen motorcycles.

To this, he responded that he know nothing about looking for stolen bikes rather he was just carrying out normal traffic routines.

The bike owners who had not yet received their bikes waited until 15:00hrs to uplift their motorcycles.

They were disappointed when the said officer told them to go home and return on Tuesday because the process could not be completed.

Attempts were made to contact the Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, for some clarity on the matter but his phone rang out.