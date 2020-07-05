CDC lends support to Santa Rosa ahead of lockdown

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday donated a large number of food hampers to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to support relief efforts to the residents of Santa Rosa, Region One.

Major Loring Benno handed over the hampers to Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe in a simple ceremony at the National Gymnasium where she indicated that this initiative will benefit the community that is set to undergo a lockdown to help contain the rapid spread of the Coronavirus there.

Pic filed as CDC

Major Loring Benno handing over the hampers to Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe