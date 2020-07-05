Latest update July 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CDC lends support to Santa Rosa ahead of lockdown

Jul 05, 2020 News 0

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday donated a large number of food hampers to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to support relief efforts to the residents of Santa Rosa, Region One.
Major Loring Benno handed over the hampers to Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe in a simple ceremony at the National Gymnasium where she indicated that this initiative will benefit the community that is set to undergo a lockdown to help contain the rapid spread of the Coronavirus there.
Pic filed as CDC
Major Loring Benno handing over the hampers to Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe

Similar Articles

Sports

GSCL express grief at the passing of Anil Persaud

GSCL express grief at the passing of Anil Persaud

Jul 05, 2020

Executives and members of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Incorporated (GSCL) express their grief at the sudden passing of a true cricket all-rounder Anil Persaud. At the time of his sudden...
Read More
Windies has tough task beating host England

Windies has tough task beating host England

Jul 05, 2020

GCC bids Farewell to international and local Cricket Giants

GCC bids Farewell to international and local...

Jul 05, 2020

Guyana preparing for 12-Team O-45 “Big Man Cricket” Tournament

Guyana preparing for 12-Team O-45 “Big Man...

Jul 05, 2020

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes...

Jul 04, 2020

National Senior Track & Field Championships

National Senior Track & Field Championships

Jul 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019