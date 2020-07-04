Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens.
The organisers were yesterday presented with the second place trophy by Feeyah Zamal of Trophy Stall at a simple ceremony held at their Bourda Market location. Zamal wished the teams well and said she is looking forward to a successful tournament, while Gaitree Bissessar thanked Trophy Stall for their input.
The first place trophy is being sponsored by Ryan Boodhoo, while the third place prize was donated by Wayne Harry Griffith. Gold is Money has also joined the list of sponsors.
Wiltshire stated that among the teams to have confirmed their participation are Mix Up, Gold for Money, R and R, Providence, Fresh Cash, Turning Point, Gangster, Executive, Quiet Storm and Beacons.
The competition is set to commence at 13:30hrs and entrance fee is $15,000; teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000. The Most Valuable Player in the final will pocket $5,000.
All GNDA rules in be in effect and prizes are subject to change.
According to Wiltshire, play will conclude before 18:00hrs in keeping with the curfew and that a number of rules will be implemented so as to ensure the safety of players. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
