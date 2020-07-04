Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Jul 04, 2020 Sports 0

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens.

Feeyah Zamal (left) of Trophy Stall presents the second place prize to Gaitree Bissessar.

The organisers were yesterday presented with the second place trophy by Feeyah Zamal of Trophy Stall at a simple ceremony held at their Bourda Market location. Zamal wished the teams well and said she is looking forward to a successful tournament, while Gaitree Bissessar thanked Trophy Stall for their input.
The first place trophy is being sponsored by Ryan Boodhoo, while the third place prize was donated by Wayne Harry Griffith. Gold is Money has also joined the list of sponsors.
Wiltshire stated that among the teams to have confirmed their participation are Mix Up, Gold for Money, R and R, Providence, Fresh Cash, Turning Point, Gangster, Executive, Quiet Storm and Beacons.
The competition is set to commence at 13:30hrs and entrance fee is $15,000; teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000. The Most Valuable Player in the final will pocket $5,000.
All GNDA rules in be in effect and prizes are subject to change.
According to Wiltshire, play will conclude before 18:00hrs in keeping with the curfew and that a number of rules will be implemented so as to ensure the safety of players. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Jul 04, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens. The organisers were yesterday presented...
Read More
National Senior Track & Field Championships

National Senior Track & Field Championships

Jul 04, 2020

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with bat & gloves and hope’

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with...

Jul 04, 2020

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud...

Jul 03, 2020

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A Rigging in Six Acts

    The conspiracy to rig the General and Regional Elections was a plot in six acts. It commenced prior to the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019