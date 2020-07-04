Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Six new COVID-19 cases recorded – total now 256

Jul 04, 2020 News 0

– Region Eight records first case

The Ministry of Public Health in its daily update stated there have been 6 new cases, bringing the country’s total number of positive cases to 256. There have been 117 recoveries, with 14 deaths to date.

Further, there are currently 125 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in institutional quarantine, and 1 person in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Secretary of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Imran Khan, yesterday confirmed that that among the new cases is the one from the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight’s first case. Kaieteur News understands that the patient, who is currently in isolation travelled from Moruca, which is the current epicenter of the virus.

During the update Dr. Karen Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) referring to the latest Covid-19 related fatality said “the death has occurred in Region 7, in a family where the spouse and the children are now left without a father, the breadwinner, and the one on whom the family looked for comfort and protection.”
She added “I am pleading with you, therefore, to consider your actions and envisage that life could change in a wink. Avoid the COVID-19 trauma and cooperate fully with the compliance division of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Civil Defence Commission, the Army, and the Police who will be working collaboratively with the Ministry of Public Health to contain the spread of this fatal disease in your communities.”
According to the World Health Organization, as of June 3rd, 2020 the total number of cases is 10,533,779 with 512,842 deaths globally. Meanwhile, in the Region of the Americas, the total number of cases is 5, 317,792 with 252, 340 deaths.

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Jul 04, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens. The organisers were yesterday presented...
Read More
National Senior Track & Field Championships

National Senior Track & Field Championships

Jul 04, 2020

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with bat & gloves and hope’

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with...

Jul 04, 2020

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud...

Jul 03, 2020

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A Rigging in Six Acts

    The conspiracy to rig the General and Regional Elections was a plot in six acts. It commenced prior to the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019