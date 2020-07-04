Six new COVID-19 cases recorded – total now 256

– Region Eight records first case

The Ministry of Public Health in its daily update stated there have been 6 new cases, bringing the country’s total number of positive cases to 256. There have been 117 recoveries, with 14 deaths to date.

Further, there are currently 125 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in institutional quarantine, and 1 person in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Secretary of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Imran Khan, yesterday confirmed that that among the new cases is the one from the mining town of Mahdia, Region Eight’s first case. Kaieteur News understands that the patient, who is currently in isolation travelled from Moruca, which is the current epicenter of the virus.

During the update Dr. Karen Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) referring to the latest Covid-19 related fatality said “the death has occurred in Region 7, in a family where the spouse and the children are now left without a father, the breadwinner, and the one on whom the family looked for comfort and protection.”

She added “I am pleading with you, therefore, to consider your actions and envisage that life could change in a wink. Avoid the COVID-19 trauma and cooperate fully with the compliance division of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Civil Defence Commission, the Army, and the Police who will be working collaboratively with the Ministry of Public Health to contain the spread of this fatal disease in your communities.”

According to the World Health Organization, as of June 3rd, 2020 the total number of cases is 10,533,779 with 512,842 deaths globally. Meanwhile, in the Region of the Americas, the total number of cases is 5, 317,792 with 252, 340 deaths.