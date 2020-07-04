Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Refrain from acts, remarks that could incite hostility or violence – UN Resident Coordinator

Jul 04, 2020 News 0

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, has called for peace to prevail as Guyana awaits the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that could lead to a declaration of the results for the March 2, Elections.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka

Tanaka in a statement yesterday said “As the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice is awaited, we call on all political leaders and their supporters to remain patient and refrain from acts and remarks that could incite hostility or violence.”
“I would like to reiterate the United Nations’ commitment to continue to support the people of Guyana,” the UN rep added.
After a 2-1 ruling handed down by the Appellate Court which would allow for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to calculate the results of the elections based on “valid votes”, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) moved to the CCJ, in an attempt to overturn the decision in its entirety.
The Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo and Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, in their application sought from the Caribbean Court, an order restraining Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield from issuing his report on the elections, pursuant to Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, or any other report based on the Court of Appeal’s ruling yesterday.
They also sought an order restraining GECOM from taking any steps to determine “a final credible count” of the recounted elections results, or from enquiring into the validity or credibility of the votes cast, and an order restraining GECOM from usurping the exclusive authority of the High Court, as granted by Article 163 of the Constitution, to determine the lawful conduct of the elections.
After a single marathon session of oral submissions last Wednesday, the CCJ is expected to present a ruling on the Bharrat, Ali et al recount appeal case next Wednesday.

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Jul 04, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens. The organisers were yesterday presented...
Read More
National Senior Track & Field Championships

National Senior Track & Field Championships

Jul 04, 2020

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with bat & gloves and hope’

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with...

Jul 04, 2020

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud...

Jul 03, 2020

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A Rigging in Six Acts

    The conspiracy to rig the General and Regional Elections was a plot in six acts. It commenced prior to the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019