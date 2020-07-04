Refrain from acts, remarks that could incite hostility or violence – UN Resident Coordinator

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, has called for peace to prevail as Guyana awaits the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that could lead to a declaration of the results for the March 2, Elections.

Tanaka in a statement yesterday said “As the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice is awaited, we call on all political leaders and their supporters to remain patient and refrain from acts and remarks that could incite hostility or violence.”

“I would like to reiterate the United Nations’ commitment to continue to support the people of Guyana,” the UN rep added.

After a 2-1 ruling handed down by the Appellate Court which would allow for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to calculate the results of the elections based on “valid votes”, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) moved to the CCJ, in an attempt to overturn the decision in its entirety.

The Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo and Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, in their application sought from the Caribbean Court, an order restraining Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield from issuing his report on the elections, pursuant to Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, or any other report based on the Court of Appeal’s ruling yesterday.

They also sought an order restraining GECOM from taking any steps to determine “a final credible count” of the recounted elections results, or from enquiring into the validity or credibility of the votes cast, and an order restraining GECOM from usurping the exclusive authority of the High Court, as granted by Article 163 of the Constitution, to determine the lawful conduct of the elections.

After a single marathon session of oral submissions last Wednesday, the CCJ is expected to present a ruling on the Bharrat, Ali et al recount appeal case next Wednesday.