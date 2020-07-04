Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Pedal cyclist killed after struck down by minibus

Jul 04, 2020 News 0

A 24-year-old pedal cyclist of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara died after he was struck down by a minibus, on Thursday last.
According to police, David Shepherd was struck down after he swerved into the path of the minibus, number plate BXX4563. The fatal accident took place at around 14:00Hrs along the East Coast Public Road at Non Pareil.
The driver claimed that he was proceeding east along the public road when he saw the cyclist some distance away, riding at the side of the road towards him.
The man went on to say that he tooted his horn before the man came closer. However, as he was about to accelerate, Shepherd made a dash to cross the road at the same time, resulting in the collision. The impact flung him a few meters away, after which he was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Doctors there pronounced Shepherd dead on arrival. His body was later identified by relatives who learnt of his demise. The driver of the minibus is currently in custody.

