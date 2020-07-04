MISS-ILL selling fuh nuttin and Lolo-field is President

Dem Boys Seh…

When dem boys write dem GCE, dem examiner ask some hard questions. Dem boys get vex and dash back a question at de examiner, telling de examiner: “Yuh asking hard question? See if you could solve this one.”

Dem boys hear that de examiners bright bad and no matter wha question you ask them, dem gun find de answer. But dem boys gat a problem which dem boys know none ah dem examiner at the CXC and GCE or at de SAT can solve.

Here goes: MISS-ILL is the seller of government land. It write to a private company on June 16 asking dem fuh pay fuh land and telling them that as soon as dem pay, de sale gun gazette. De company write back a few days later and tell MISS-ILL dat them nat interested at this time because de country nah gat political stability and that when it become stable de gun get in contact with MISS-ILL.

Explain in yo own words, how it is then that even before de company was asked to pay fuh de land, it dun gazette in dem name (15 marks).

Dem picknee write de Common Entrance examination dis week. Some ah dem seh de examination hard; some seh it come easy. But all of dem complain about one question: Who is de President of Guyana?

Some of dem put de Rigga-dier; some ah dem put Ir-faat.

But wan lil boy smile when he see de question. He put Lolo-field.

Talk half and wait fuh see which one of dem right!