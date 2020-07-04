Food hampers to assist vulnerable residents of Santa Rosa

The Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs on Friday donated several food hampers to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to be distributed to the residents of Santa Rosa, Region One (Barima-Waini) which is scheduled to undergo a lockdown.

At a press conference held at the National Gymnasium, Minister within the Ministry, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, disclosed that the hampers will be provided to those vulnerable groups in the community who were unable to stockpile supplies during this time.

The minister noted that the decision to have the community go on a lockdown comes as a result of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the area. “It is quite frightening the rapid pace with which the infection is climbing – therefore the next step is to go on another lockdown,” she explained.

Cautioning that while the number of deaths from the virus remains relatively low, Minister Garrido-Lowe cautioned that citizens must adhere to the guidelines outlined for their safety.

“It is for their benefit. Wear your mask, sanitise and you keep your distance – that is what we are asking the villager of Santa Rosa to do,” she said.

The donation was made possible through collaboration between the government and several agencies whom Minister Garrido-Lowe thanked. The food hampers cater for a family of four for three weeks.

The CDC said it is welcoming donations of food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies, or financing. Items can be sent to the CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands daily between the hours of 9 am to 3 pm. Also, funds can be deposited to the Commission’s Republic Bank account, number 962356519938. (DPI)