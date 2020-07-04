Fire victim receives donations from civil society

Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
A mother of eight, who lost everything to a fire that occurred June 23 at her lot 54 Duncan Street, has received donations by Mommy’s Corner, a non-profit organization known for helping women.
The woman, Natasha Gittens, was residing with her husband Jerry Jones and their eight children at the property when the entire top flat of the building was gutted by the fire. The woman sustained injuries due to her jumping from the building with her baby in an attempt to save their lives.
Mommy’s Corner is a non-profit organization headed by Madonna Ghanie and the organization is presently notorious for coming to the rescue of women who are extremely in need. Just a few weeks ago they aided an abused Cummings Lodge woman by helping her with her medical procedures to fix her injuries from the beating. She also received clothing and accommodation after she feared going back to her home.
The organization has donated food supplies, clothing items, as well as items for the baby of the mother of eight.
The family of ten is currently being sheltered by an aunt of Gittens until they are able to get back on their feet again. Gittens is also recovering from her injuries sustained.
