Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jul 04, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Trophy Stall supports Pre-Caricom Day dominoes tourney

Jul 04, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Pre-Caricom Day dominoes competition which is set for Sunday at R and R Sports Club, 76 Meadowbrook Gardens. The organisers were yesterday presented...
Read More
National Senior Track & Field Championships

National Senior Track & Field Championships

Jul 04, 2020

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with bat & gloves and hope’

‘All I can do is continue being consistent with...

Jul 04, 2020

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud...

Jul 03, 2020

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A Rigging in Six Acts

    The conspiracy to rig the General and Regional Elections was a plot in six acts. It commenced prior to the no-confidence... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019