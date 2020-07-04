Charges withdrawn against PPP/C protesters for breaching COVID-19 guidelines

Latest update July 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
The charges against former People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Parliamentarian, Neil Kumar, and Raphael Boodhoo, for allegedly breaching the COVID-19 guidelines have been withdrawn after the police prosecutor failed to provide substantial evidence.
During the trial, the police prosecutor was unable to provide concrete evidence for some of the charges that were instituted against Kumar and Boodhoo. As such the Magistrate withdrew the charges against the defendants.
On their first court appearance, Kumar and Boodhoo were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer the charge, which stated that on May 16, 2020 they breached the COVID-19 emergency measures. Kumar was also charged for hosting a meeting of a fraternal, civic organization.
The men were arrested during a PPP/C-organised protest in front of the Foreign Affairs Ministry calling for the Carter Center to be allowed into the country to complete their observation of the March 02 General and Regional Elections. Kumar and Boodhoo were put on $25,000 bail each.
