All mining activities suspended in Moruca and Aranka due to Covid-19

– travel restrictions applied

Following an alarming increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Public Health has extended the emergency measures to July 16, with additional restrictions for Regions One and Seven which are the two Regions with the highest number of cases.

In the notice put out by the Ministry, it is stated that “all mining operations shall cease” in locations outlined in the document, Moruca in Region One, and Aranka/Arangoy Landing in Region Seven. It also restricts travel to and from these areas.

“No person shall travel into or out of the areas listed in the Schedule during the period 3rd July 2020 to the 16th July, 2020 without the authorisation of the Minister of Public Health,” the notice stated.

Among the “special measures” for specific Hinterland & Mining communities are also restrictions on public gathering with a limitation of five persons maximum while maintaining six feet distance between each person, sanitization of all public places including shops, landing, means of transportation and conveyances, and the wearing of mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth when in public.

Business owners are mandated to ensure that their employees and customers adhere to all sanitary measures and also inform the health authorities of anyone who presents flu like symptoms. The notice gives power to the police to coordinate and mobilise the security of quarantine and isolation sites, materials or goods and screening and testing checkpoints, provide escort for mobile teams; and ensure the security of entry and exits points of the areas.

According to an official, a task force comprising of police ranks and co-wardens are expected to go into these areas on Sunday to assist the officers who are already stationed there with enforcement.

Among other changes to the order is the addition of medical schools, public sector construction, manufacturers, and distributors to the list of essential services, allowing them to now operate in keeping with the 6pm to 6am curfew which remains in effect until July 16th. All previous measures put in place are still in effect.