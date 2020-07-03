Latest update July 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We must prepare for life after COVID-19 and the recount

Jul 03, 2020 News 0

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic is upon us. Unfortunately, some of us will die but most of us will live. Life will go on. The recount of the ballots of the 2020 elections is in progress but in the end, one party will be declared the winner. Life will go on.
But what sort of life are we planning for? Should we not prepare or look forward to a good life?
How can we and our children have that good life if we are not allowed to participate more meaningfully in the management of our resources, especially our oil?
Guyana has been blessed with an abundance of resources, including oil. However, unimaginable greed and indifference have allowed the heartless and corrupt to sign away and to siphon off our wealth.
The plundering of our oil must cease. We must not allow the oil companies to leave us broke and dependent.
When we look around the world, we see so many oil-rich countries having to beg for help.
Nigeria, which has been producing oil for more than 60 years, has been forced to approach the IMF for emergency aid to fight COVID-19. Papua New Guinea, an oil exporter, has similarly had to accept international assistance.
Life will go on in Guyana after the pandemic and the elections’ dispute. But we must ensure that it is not any sort of life. It must be a better life for us and our children.
Let us demand a greater say in how our oil is managed.
Let us seek a better deal for a better life.

Similar Articles

Sports

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

Jul 03, 2020

The local cricket fraternity was left in a state of shock on Wednesday afternoon following the sudden demise of the Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anil Persaud. Persaud, who...
Read More
Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills Challenge

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills

Jul 02, 2020

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain James Chandler

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain...

Jul 01, 2020

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Jul 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Two deaths in three days

    After one month in which there were no COVID-19 deaths, Guyana has registered two deaths in three days. This is a wake-up... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019