Latest update July 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Jul 03, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Sports

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

Jul 03, 2020

The local cricket fraternity was left in a state of shock on Wednesday afternoon following the sudden demise of the Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anil Persaud. Persaud, who...
Read More
Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills Challenge

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills

Jul 02, 2020

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain James Chandler

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain...

Jul 01, 2020

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Jul 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Two deaths in three days

    After one month in which there were no COVID-19 deaths, Guyana has registered two deaths in three days. This is a wake-up... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019