Security guard fights gun-toting motorcycle bandit

A man on Wednesday valiantly fought off a gun-toting bandit before fleeing to safety. This publication understands that the man, a security guard, was on his way to work when the incident occurred.

Based on CCTV footage seen by this publication, the bandit launched his attack in the vicinity of Lance Gibbs and New Garden Streets, Georgetown.

The footage showed the man walking along when a motorcycle with two persons rode up. The pillion rider, with gun in hand, attempted to relieve the man of a haversack on his back. However, the man was not an easy target.

During the scuffle, the bandit’s gun fell and it was at this point that the security guard made a dash to escape his attacker. After retrieving his gun, the bandit was seen firing a shot in the security guard’s direction. It is not clear whether the security guard was shot but based on the footage, he was able to scale a fence to safety.

Realising that his intended target was out of reach, the bandit joined his waiting accomplice on the motorcycle and they rode away. The matter was reported to police.

Of recent, there has been an alarming spate of robberies perpetrated by motorcycle and bicycle bandits, several of which were captured on CCTV camera.