Porter succumbs one day after being run over by tractor

A 44-year-old porter of Moruca North West District (NWD) succumbed one day after he was reportedly run over by a tractor along the Botocari Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The incident occurred on Tuesday last at around 09:30hrs.

Police said that the porter identified as Leonard Henry was sitting on the left side of the rear end of the tractor when he reportedly fell off.

The man, according to reports, landed between the left wheels and from all indications was run over.

Surprisingly, the porter got up and rejoined the others on tractor and continued his journey to a mining camp in the Botocari Mining district.

According to his colleagues, when they arrived at their destination, the porter retired to his hammock and went to sleep.

However, at around 6:00hrs, the following day, he was found lying motionless in the hammock.

Contact was immediately made with the Sherima Police Station who responded promptly.

The porter’s body was removed and transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was examined and sent to the morgue. The driver of the tractor has since been taken into police custody.