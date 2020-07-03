Mother of three hospitalized after being shot by ex-boyfriend

A mother of three children, ages 8, 6 and 3, of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice is currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The woman was reportedly shot on Wednesday. An arrest warrant has since been issued for the suspect.

According to reports, Devlin Garraway, 28, suffered a gunshot wound that caused damage to the region of her jaw. The woman was admitted at the New Amsterdam Hospital but, according to relatives, was later transferred to the GPHC.

The suspect has been identified as Julian Arthur, who is said to be the woman’s former lover.

Reports are that Arthur shot Garraway to her jaw after the two were engaged in a heated argument.

Region Five Police Commander, Yonette Stephens, revealed that the suspect, up to press time, was not apprehended but noted that detectives were still investigating.

On the day of the incident, Leon Robertson, the father of the injured woman, told reporters that he learnt from a friend that his daughter was shot by her former partner. According to the man, “they said Devlin dead…she get shoot so I go and call her big sister and we just go to Fort Wellington Hospital because the people where she living, carry she to the hospital and then they transfer her to New Amsterdam (Hospital).”

Roberston stated that he was informed that the two had an argument and the suspect whipped out a gun and shot her. “She is responding but cannot talk because her jaw broken,” as a result, the man said.

The father disclosed that the victim had confided in him that she broke up with the suspect because he had become very abusive towards her. However, there are reports that the man visited the woman’s home from time to time.

In a wanted bulletin, police said that Arthur of Union Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice,

“is wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Devlin Garraway committed yesterday (Wednesday) at her home in Number 30 Village.”

Anyone with information that may lead to Arthur’s arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. Police have assured that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.