Latest update July 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry heartened by 95 percent overall turnout on day one

Jul 03, 2020 News 0

Sitting of 2020 NGSA…

Pupils of Lusignan Primary School during an examination yesterday.

A medical professional was stationed at the Sir James Douglas Primary School to test the temperature of pupils and authorised personnel entering the compound.

A pupil of St. Andrew’s Primary School concentrating on an examination paper yesterday.

At the end of day one (Wednesday, July 1, 2020) of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the overall attendance recorded was above 95 per cent and the same was expected yesterday – day two of the examination. This is according to the Ministry of Education which in a statement yesterday revealed that 14,730 candidates were registered to write the examination this year.
In total, there were 395 centres across Guyana where the examinations were written.

According to the Ministry, visits to some schools along the East Coast of Demerara such as St. Andrew’s Primary, Sir James Douglas Primary, Virginia Primary and Cane Grove Primary, reported 100 percent attendance of pupils to write their examination.
On Wednesday, the candidates wrote the English Language and Science examinations while Mathematics and Social Studies Papers One and Two were scheduled for yesterday (July 2, 2020).
At all centres, the candidates and all authorised personnel observed the public health measures outlined in the Examination Order 73/2020.
Despite COVID-19 concerns, the Ministry of Education said that it was “satisfied with the attendance of pupils and recognizes the support given by the teachers, parents and guardians to make the process work to have this examination administered under the safest and strictest conditions to ensure everyone’s well-being.”
The same level of support, the Ministry said, is expected for the administering of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), which will begin on July 13, 2020.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

Jul 03, 2020

The local cricket fraternity was left in a state of shock on Wednesday afternoon following the sudden demise of the Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anil Persaud. Persaud, who...
Read More
Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Yhap eyeing senior Conquerors GK number one spot

Jul 03, 2020

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI could take lots of positives from England tour

Vishaul Singh aims for Windies recall Feels CWI...

Jul 02, 2020

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills Challenge

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills

Jul 02, 2020

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain James Chandler

WMMZ CC saddened at the passing of former Captain...

Jul 01, 2020

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Wiggins move to Lamar College

Jul 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Two deaths in three days

    After one month in which there were no COVID-19 deaths, Guyana has registered two deaths in three days. This is a wake-up... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019