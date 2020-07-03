Ministry heartened by 95 percent overall turnout on day one

Sitting of 2020 NGSA…

At the end of day one (Wednesday, July 1, 2020) of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the overall attendance recorded was above 95 per cent and the same was expected yesterday – day two of the examination. This is according to the Ministry of Education which in a statement yesterday revealed that 14,730 candidates were registered to write the examination this year.

In total, there were 395 centres across Guyana where the examinations were written.

According to the Ministry, visits to some schools along the East Coast of Demerara such as St. Andrew’s Primary, Sir James Douglas Primary, Virginia Primary and Cane Grove Primary, reported 100 percent attendance of pupils to write their examination.

On Wednesday, the candidates wrote the English Language and Science examinations while Mathematics and Social Studies Papers One and Two were scheduled for yesterday (July 2, 2020).

At all centres, the candidates and all authorised personnel observed the public health measures outlined in the Examination Order 73/2020.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, the Ministry of Education said that it was “satisfied with the attendance of pupils and recognizes the support given by the teachers, parents and guardians to make the process work to have this examination administered under the safest and strictest conditions to ensure everyone’s well-being.”

The same level of support, the Ministry said, is expected for the administering of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), which will begin on July 13, 2020.