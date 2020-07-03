Latest update July 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Masked bandits invade home, shoot, rob businessman

Four masked men entered the home of a businessman on Wednesday last and shot him once before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The businessman’s home.

The incident occurred at around 16:30hrs while the victim, 74-year-old Ovid Cameron, was in his yard attending to his car.
Kaieteur News understands that four men on separate motorcycles rode up at Cameron’s 81 Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown residence.
According to reports, two of the men with handguns entered the man’s premises while one remained stationary on one of the motorcycles. A fourth man was the look-out at a nearby corner.
This publication was informed that the two with handguns cornered Cameron and demanded the key to his wholesale cheese shop located in the bottom flat of his two-storey home.
A scuffle ensued between the man and the bandits over the keys. The pensioner was shot to the left side of his abdomen, Kaieteur News was told.
The two gunmen then relieved the injured Cameron of his keys and entered the building. They reportedly spent close to 10 minutes ransacking it before they made good their escape with their booty.
Eyewitnesses said the men sped off on their motorcycles along the nearby one-way Adelaide Street.
Cameron’s daughter, who was upstairs when the robbery took place, rushed to his assistance after his attackers left.
He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received treatment. He is said to be in a stable condition.
Investigators are reviewing video footage of the incident in hopes of identifying the perpetrators.

  • Two deaths in three days

    After one month in which there were no COVID-19 deaths, Guyana has registered two deaths in three days. This is a wake-up... more

