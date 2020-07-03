Lowenfield to face Court today for misconduct, fraud

Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Keith Lowenfield is expected to face the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today over fraud charges brought against him by members of two political parties.

Daniel Josh Kanhai of The New Movement (TNM) and Desmond Morian of People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) filed the charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Misconduct in Public Office respectively on June 30.

The charges both revolve around particulars that Lowenfield knowingly presented false elections results to the Elections Commission in order to commit fraud.

Kaieteur News was informed that the hearing of the first charge will be heard at 9:00 am, while the second will follow immediately after.

Lowenfield has been accused of bias in his conduct as Chief Elections Officer by several parties.

The recount shows the PPP/C to have amassed a national lead of 15,416 valid General Election votes over APNU+AFC, each of Lowenfield’s attempts would hand victory to the APNU+AFC Coalition.

In his capacity as head of the Secretariat, he has made four documented attempts to present results to the Elections Commission which did not reflect the will of the voting populace as expressed on March 2 and certified at the National recount.

The fourth attempt is currently in play. It involves a report, which seeks to dump 115,844 valid General Election votes and hand a victory to APNU+AFC. He presented this report, against the direction of the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, who had instructed him to present a report on the results of the recount.