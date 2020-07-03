GCB Assistant Secretary and Selector Anil Persaud passes on

The local cricket fraternity was left in a state of shock on Wednesday afternoon following the sudden demise of the Assistant Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Anil Persaud.

Persaud, who also served as a Selector on the Junior Selection panel of the GCB passed away suddenly after he complained of feeling unwell.

Apart from serving on the GCB executive, Persaud was an executive member of the East Coast Cricket Committee and the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club. He had a passion for cricket development and rendered assistance to several clubs.

He aided in the careers of several youngsters and had recently completed the Cricket West Indies Levels 1 and 11 coaching certification programme, while he was undertaking the level 111 course prior to his demise.

He was a co-sponsor of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee U19 tournament which is currently on hold. Persaud also played softball cricket; he died at the age of 48. Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in yesterday from several organisations.

A release from the GCB stated, “It is with great sadness that the executives of the GCB extend condolences to the Family and friends of Mr. Anil Persaud, GCB’s Assistant Secretary, on his sudden passing. Anil was known to the Cricket Fraternity for his active participation in the growth of cricket in the fields of Coaching, Selection and Administration at the Association, County and National levels.

Anil’s positively impactful knowledge and unwavering commitment will be truly be missed. The executives and cricket fraternity mourn the loss of a valuable board member and long-standing Friend.”

The executive and members of the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club, in a release stated that they have lost a true servant of the game and extended sincere condolences to his immediate family and friends.

The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Wakenaam Cricket Committee: “Anil was a true servant of the game and his services will surely be missed. He was always willing to share his expertise and we pray that Almighty God gives his family the strength to cope with his passing.”

Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc.: “The executive members of the GSCL Inc are saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Anil Persaud especially during these challenging times. On behalf of the entire softball fraternity, we would like to extend condolences to his family.”

Also paying tribute were the Berbice Cricket Board, Demerara Cricket Board, East Coast Cricket Committee, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, the Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council and the Queen’s College Old Students’ Association.