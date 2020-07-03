Dystopia, irrational or insanity: The disintegrating APNU+AFC

Three episodes have hit the society in which one is literally confused to laugh or be sad. This is human tragedy unfolding in Guyana that may have no parallel in the post-colonial Third World and in the world since World War 2.

The disintegrating mental faculties of the APNU+AFC leaders are just tragic to witness. As a parent, I am fascinated at how family members are reacting. Are they intervening? We start with Khemraj Ramjattan. I listened to his 40-minute goodbye speech to his staff. All over this speech was the concession that the election was lost.

Mr. Ramjattan gave an interview to a Trinidadian and when you heard what he had to say, you must wonder if the judges he will appear in front of when he returns to private practice are going to believe the things he tell them. He said his speech was to thank them since he will be going to be Prime Minister and will no longer be in the seat of the Ministry of Public Security.

That is a repellent act of barefacedness. There are two points to note in his delivery that gives you liberty to call Ramjattan a liar. Here is the most important one. He intoned that when the new PPP government comes, he may not be welcomed in the Ministry of Public Security. Then laughingly, he said he doubt the PPP will act this way to him since it was from the PPP he emerged and many PPP leaders still see him as a big brother.

How can any decent human in this world show any courtesy to Ramjattan in the future? If you are going to become the Prime Minister what is the relevance of you telling your staff that the new PPP government may not want to see you inside the ministry again? Secondly, he told his audience that it appears that the PPP beat his party by 15,000.

The question is why Ramjattan did his obnoxious volte-face? The answer lies in his opening remarks. He told his staff by tomorrow, he suspects, that with a declaration to be made, his party would have lost. This was because Ramjattan felt that after the request from Claudette Singh to Lowenfield for a statement of the recount, he felt that Lowenfield would have submitted the tally of the recount and GECOM would have pronounced the PPP as the winner. What kind of human quality, if any, are the APNU+AFC leaders made of?

Then there is the PNC leader, David Granger. Surely by now, the world has lost respect for Granger. This gentleman lacks even a modicum of leadership qualities. Could we accuse Granger of lacking common sense? Let’s take a hypothetical example from the law.

Why would you call a witness in your fraud trial to say that you were very clean when both of you worked in the bank in Guyana when that very witness testified against you in a bank fraud in another country? That witness, under questioning, is simply going to tell the jury, he testified that you stole money when he worked with you in a bank in Antigua.

Granger embraces the Lowenfield report and used as his argument, the report of the CARICOM recount team. This is amazing stupidity. The recount team gave a huge endorsement to the freeness and fairness of the 2020 elections. Throughout the report, there were insinuations that the APNU+AFC was just trying to “pull things”. They even used the term, “fishing expedition”. The CARICOM recount report is the antithesis of the Draculean imagination of Lowenfield. The commonsense thing to do is simply say you accept the Lowenfield tabulation then shut up.

Mr. Granger was at it again. He told the press that he has not conceded defeat and he has not accepted victory. But he did accept victory and has once again ridiculed himself. He told the world, he embraced the tabulation of Lowenfield. That document asserts an elector victory for the APNU+AFC with parliamentary seat allocations. If you believe that report to be factual then you believe by logical extension that APNU+AFC won the election.

It is four months since the election, in those four months, I have done 160 columns in which I wondered out loudly what more absurdity we will see from APNU+AFC as each day unfolds because each day brings one more asininity for us to see. So we have in a matter of two days, one from Ramjattan, and two from Granger. If Granger keeps talking before he demits the presidency, which should happen next weekend, he will make Bharrat Jagdeo look like a genius in the eyes of the world.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)