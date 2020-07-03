De Coal-ition got a big stinking scheme to hide

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys hear with dem own ears wha de Rum-Juttan man tell he staff. He seh how a declaration gon be made soon and dat de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee beat de Coal-ition by more than 15,000 votes.

De recording playing all over social media and de Waterfall paper even report it.

Dat is why dem boys nearly drop down with heart failure when dem hear de same man tell de Trinidad cricket commentator how he only seh-ing goodbye to his staff since he expect fuh move on to become Prime Minist-ah.

Dem boys gat news fuh he. He would a never get de Prime Minist-ah wuk. Dem HAP-New de stringing he along all de time.

Dem boys had to listen again to de tape. And when dem boys done, dem boys remember wha Teacher Percy say.

It gat dem boys wondering wha is it dat dem HAP-New +HAY-Eff-See do dat mek dem so desperate fuh cheat and steal an entire election. Dem even willing to dare de mighty US-A to give dem sanction.

Dem boys hearing stories about dem needing time fuh complete some deals fuh dem friends and cronies. Dem boys also believe dat dem playing fuh time fuh cleanup and cover up some of de corrupt tings dem do.

But now dem boys also suspect dat it gat fuh be something bigger dan anything ever done before.

It gat fuh be dat there is some stinking, dutty, corrupt scheme wha dem nah wan come to light fuh nothing at all.

Dem boys want believe dat this secret is so scandalous dat dem doing everything possible fuh stop de other side coming in and skinning-up whaever de HAP-New+HAY-Eff- See want cover up.

Talk half and pray dem boys na find out is wha dem hiding,