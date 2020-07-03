Countdown

Here we go again! Towards yet another counting exercise. Since that is all we are doing, we should be the national champion of counters, the world’s best, but even this at which we are experts, we fail miserably. Now we are counting down to the seven days until the CCJ hands down its ruling. Since the number of days until next Wednesday are fixed, and the hours in them, we should get this count right. That is, unless of course, we allow senior people from GECOM to be a part of the counting, then the miracle workers there could concoct anything out of thin air, and say that this is what it is , and begone with everyone else.

It is illuminating to look back from December 2018, and pinpoint a few of the more imaginative-and brain clouding-instances that have bedeviled this land and left all worse for wear.

First, we made a cottage industry of lists. We were engaged for an eternity with counting lists of people, so-called ‘fit and proper’ Guyanese citizens, for the most pivotal selection and appointment in this land. Meaning, for the post of chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, and that took us forever, after many stops and starts and rowdy failures. We counted who could be in, we counted out those who were definitely outside the realm of consideration. It was a joy that first ended up with an octogenarian, which confirmed how cobwebbed and feeble were the visions of national political leadership, trustingly charged with determining who should be the one piloting a clean regional and national electoral process forward.

Guyanese unwise to the mental manoeuvres employed by local political leaders, had failed to interpret ‘fit and proper’ as having nothing in the world to do with either national interest, or national governance, or national reputation, but rather which one of the candidates submitted was the most fit and most proper to just about guarantee a premeditated and prearranged elections outcome (declaration) for one’s own party. That was what all the hullabaloos and holdups about a chair were about, at the crux of the matter, one more sordid matter in things held dear by political brass in this country, thus we counted then.

Second, once it was finally announced, we counted down the days to March 2, and though there were sharp disagreements about house-to-house registration and who should come to watch over us as we voted, the nation somehow managed to get to that point in one piece. Since that fateful day, however, it has been downhill with the equivalent of endlessly counting sheep like insomniacs and driving ourselves into deeper and deeper holes all the time. Our numbers just do not add up, make no sense to any highly educated and rational people still around, and fall to pieces before any kind of honest scrutiny. Like raging and confirmed drunks, as we count sheep to put us to sleep, we end up seeing elephants, pink ones, and many of them. It should give an idea of the hallucinatory state to which the coalition and the CEO of GECOM has reduced the people of this nation. If this is not mass hypnosis, then nothing qualifies to be. So we count and recount and continue to count, now with the latest being the week of days left before we get to the authoritative wisdom of the jurists from the CCJ.

Third, it is the revelation of how pathetic Guyana is at the present time and for the longest time now. For after count and recount for over a hundred days (we have lost count of the number of days since the whole sorry affair began), we are compelled to run to bigger and smarter brethren in the region – the CCJ – to help us to begin to climb out of the dark grave that we have dug for ourselves. It is a gutter in which we enjoy ourselves so much that we really do not want to come out and face responsibly the challenges that are in front of us. It is why we argue uninterruptedly about what should be counted as more votes, what should be counted as valid votes, and who should be counted as the winner of the nation’s riddled and wretched elections.

Our political leaders (guess which ones?) like Count Dracula, sit back and count victims (votes) that should be sucked (discarded) out of the system, so that there will be continuing to perpetrate the darkness that has shrouded land and people and existence.

And so we count, days first to next Wednesday, and last how the people of the CCJ will vote on our votes. Last, we count how the chair here will vote over what is brought before her. The only thing left to count are the tears welling.