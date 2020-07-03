Bartica businessman is Guyana’s 14th COVID-19 fatality

Latest update July 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Abdool Khan, a 34 year old father of two, yesterday succumbed to COVID-19 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). This has brought the country’s total number of deaths to 14.

Abdool Khan

The young man, who was in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since June 22, was the first confirmed case for the town of Bartica. Since testing positive, four of his relatives, including his three-year-old daughter, have also tested positive.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the deceased owned and operated a business in Oku Backdam, a mining district in Region Seven. He was also affiliated with a popular bar in Bartica.
However, during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update yesterday, Dr. Karen Gordon- Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), said as of July 2, 2020, “Of the 34 tests done, our total number of positive cases has climbed to 250…117 persons have recovered, but we recorded another COVID-19 death bringing the total number to 13.”
She continued by pointing out that “In institutional isolation, we currently have 120 active cases, 16 persons in institutional quarantine, and two persons in the COVID ICU. To date, we have tested 2,668 persons with 2418 being negative.”
When Kaieteur News tried to clarify why the 14th death was not listed in the update, a Ministry official, when contacted, related that the Ministry was informed of the death after the update was recorded and it has not yet been verified by the Ministry hence it is likely to be added to today’s update.
Only a few days ago Kevin Ridley, a 42-year-old Bent Street, Albouystown resident became the country’s 13th fatality.
According to sources, Ridley also succumbed at the GPHC. However, reports suggest that he was never admitted to the facility but rather was rushed there after developing trouble breathing. A COVID-19 test was reportedly conducted on him mere hours before he succumbed.
Kaieteur News understands that Ridley’s family members and close contacts are yet to be tested.
Regions One, Four and Seven are the Regions with the highest number of cases in Guyana.

