US Govt. instructs State department to take action against persons undermining Guyana’s democracy

The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has instructed the Department of State to take action against individuals who undermine Guyana’s democracy.

This was revealed by Pompeo yesterday in a press briefing. As the Secretary of State congratulated Guyana’s neighbour, Suriname for the culmination of their elections and a peaceful transition of power to a new national assembly, he stated “In contrast, it’s now been four months since Guyana’s election, long past due for a peaceful transition of power.”

He noted that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of American States (OAS) have certified the recount results. Those results show that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the general election with 233,336 valid votes, while A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) trails behind with 217,920 valid votes.

“They should get on with it,” Pompeo said, as the tabulation of the recount results was completed since early June.

“I’ve instructed my department,” he added, “to ensure those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable.”

Kaieteur News recently interviewed a Washington-based political consultant, José Cárdenas who said that the US is likely to impose sanctions on specific persons who are complicit in thwarting the will of the Guyanese people. Government and Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials are likely subjects of such sanctions.

Cárdenas had said that if the situation gets worse, and the conspiracy is discovered to be government-wide, then sanctions are likely to be sectoral and far-reaching.

No declaration can be made at this juncture, as the recount case is in Court. It was heard yesterday by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and ruling(s) are expected on Wednesday.