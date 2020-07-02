Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Man, 42, is Guyana’s thirteenth COVID-19 fatality – three more positive cases push figure to 248

Jul 02, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health is reporting that a thirteenth person has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
The victim is said to be a 42-year-old man, who died yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). .
The Health Ministry also reported that three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, after 56 tests were conducted yesterday. The number of recorded cases is now 248.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has moved to 116.
There are currently 120 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana, 16 persons in institutional quarantine and two patients in the COVID-19 ICU.
To date, 2,634 tests have been conducted with 2,386 of those being negative.
Persons are again reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.
Globally, as of July 1, 2020, the WHO is reporting that confirmed cases stand at 10,357,662 with 508,055 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached 5,218,590 with a total of 249,318 deaths.

