PAHO & CCCU donate masks and testing kits to MOPH

Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
– 1,120 face masks, 15,000 testing kits
– In response to increasing COVID cases in Regions 1 and 7
As positive cases of the novel coronavirus again begin to rise, the Ministry of Public Health received a generous donation of 1,120 N95 face masks and 15,000 testing kits from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU).
This donation of medical supplies is in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Regions One and Seven.
Representative Director of the CCCU, Carol Harding specified that the establishment is pleased to lend a helping hand towards the Public Health Ministry amid the pandemic.
Harding said, “We hope that this donation helps in the frontline work for persons who have been exposed and for regions that have been the epicentre throughout the pandemic.”
Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) of the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, explained the importance of partnerships in the fight against COVID-19.“Unless we have the necessary tools and resources, we are limited in how effective we can be. It is very heartwarming to know that we have partners such as CCCU and PAHO, who recognize the need and come forward to offer their support,” the DCMO reiterated.
Dr. Gordon-Boyle encouraged other organisations to join the Ministry in promoting a healthier and COVID-19 free Guyana.
“I want to encourage others to recognise that we need support and partnerships. We’re all in this together and we all have to respond,” Dr Gordon-Boyle stated. (DPI)
