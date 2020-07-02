NGSA begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

– 14,730 pupils registered to sit exams

Observing the health protocols outlined and gazetted by the Ministry of Education, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) commenced yesterday at several Primary Schools across Guyana.

Pupils were seen outfitted with their masks entering their respective school compounds and being screened before entering the building.

Some parents shared their thoughts on their children’s performance and the safety measures implemented.

Nicole Junor watched her daughter walk through the gates at the North Georgetown Primary School. With much anticipation, Junor said, “I await her results and, on that day, I will run to Queens College with her pass papers.”

“I have worked very hard with my daughter and I am expecting success; we got up early every morning at 2.00 A.M to study and I encouraged her right through,” a very emotional Junor emphasised.

Jared Pellew’s mother, Nicola Prince-Pellew explained that with the interest illustrated by her son’s teacher during the stay-home period, she is confident that her child will perform exceptionally.

“I think the pandemic has had some impact on their minds but with the help of the teachers, they will make it. Up to last night, they were calling, talking with the children and rendering comforting words,” Prince-Pellew related.

Another parent, Nikesha Taylor, said she is satisfied with the precautionary health measures at the North Georgetown Primary School.

She added, “I would have done my part as a parent and today is his turn to do his part. I am expecting that he knows what he’s about and makes me proud.”

Sharing similar sentiments like Prince-Pellew, Taylor is pleased with the contributions made by teachers amidst Guyana’s COVID-19 epidemic.

“His teacher Miss Austin has done a great job because she stayed in contact with us through the entire preparation period and continued to share work. I believe that Grades One to Five was where they had all the time to learn and Grade Six is for revision. So, I think he is fully prepared!” Taylor stated.

A total of 14,730 pupils are registered to sit the four core NSGA subjects —Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies — between today and Thursday.

Senior Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, Brushell Blackman told media operatives that several Education Officers from the various districts will be visiting the primary learning institutions to ensure that all students adhere and comply with the examination order.

“The importance of the exams cannot be overstated but the health and well-being of the students and everyone in the school compound is also important,” the PRO added.

Education Minister, Nicolette Henry has extended best wishes to all students sitting the 2020 National Grade Six Assessment.