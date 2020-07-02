Landlord’s son remains in custody as new information points to prime suspect

Cummings Lodge fatal Inferno…

Investigators are said to have additional information pointing them towards a suspect who caused the deaths of a teenage boy and his parents after torching a two-storey apartment building at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, the landlord’s son who was reportedly seen leaving the building minutes before the blaze started, remains in custody.

He has reportedly now refusing to speak with investigators unless an attorney is present.

Nevertheless police are reportedly receiving more information of an alleged property dispute that may be a primary motive for the building being set on fire.Investigators have concluded that the arsonist used a flammable liquid.

On Saturday last the building which housed more than nine apartments went up in flames at E-Half Sixth Street Cumming Lodge East Coast Demerara.

Marvin Lewis, 46, Beverly Miller, 40 and their son Duwhaul Ifill, 14 yrs., perished.