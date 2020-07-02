Landlord’s son remains in custody as new information points to prime suspect

Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Cummings Lodge fatal Inferno…
Investigators are said to have additional information pointing them towards a suspect who caused the deaths of a teenage boy and his parents after torching a two-storey apartment building at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.
Meanwhile, the landlord’s son who was reportedly seen leaving the building minutes before the blaze started, remains in custody.
He has reportedly now refusing to speak with investigators unless an attorney is present.
Nevertheless police are reportedly receiving more information of an alleged property dispute that may be a primary motive for the building being set on fire.Investigators have concluded that the arsonist used a flammable liquid.
On Saturday last the building which housed more than nine apartments went up in flames at E-Half Sixth Street Cumming Lodge East Coast Demerara.
Marvin Lewis, 46, Beverly Miller, 40 and their son Duwhaul Ifill, 14 yrs., perished.
Jul 02, 2020By Sean Devers (Cont’d from yesterday) “I hold myself to high standards and did not produce the goods and had no issues with being dropped. However, when I look around and see the opportunities...
Jul 02, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
Jul 01, 2020
I have carried with me throughout my life the belief that the historiographical imprints of the most heroic, iconic persons... more
It does not require a formal declaration of the elections’ results for any of the Presidential candidates to concede defeat.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]