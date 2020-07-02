High turn-out at NGSA

Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Education is reporting a high turnout by students for the National Grade Six Assessment examinations, which commenced yesterday.
A total of 14,730 students were set to write the examination. However, some students did not turn out due to concerns of COVID-19.
Nevertheless, Carol Benn, Assistant Chief Education Officer and Head of the primary sector within the Ministry of Education, said that based on preliminary reports, there was a high attendance recorded. She further expressed elation for parents giving their support despite concerns about the pandemic.
Benn also stated that she visited a number of schools yesterday and was pleased that they were following the strict COVID-19 guidelines set out by the ministry.
Dr. Nicolette Henry yesterday encouraged Grade 6 pupils all across the country to read and comply with the guidelines and later wished them the best of luck in unprecedented and challenging times.
Benn thanked all teachers and staff that helped to prepare the schools and put the necessary systems in place to have the examination administered and is “satisfied that all the systems have been put in place to ensure the safety of students, invigilators and all authorized personnel allowed into the school compound”. She also noted that prior to the reopening of schools for these NGSA examination, the schools were “thoroughly sanitized and fumigated” to ensure a safe and clean environment for everyone.
Senior Public Relations Officer of the MOE, Mr. Brushell Blackman said, Education officers will be visiting schools across the country throughout the examination process to ensure the compliance observed yesterday continue.
The English and Science Paper One and Two were administered yesterday. Mathematics and Science Paper One and Two will be administered today July 2.
