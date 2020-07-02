Guyanese encouraged to structure daily activities- to provide some normalcy amid pandemic

Guyanese are encouraged to create structures to navigate their daily lives to provide some normalcy and control, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was posited by University of Guyana (UG) Lecturer and Psychologist Wil Campbell on Tuesday evening, during NCN’s airing of the programme Social Cohesion in Action which focused on ‘Social Distancing and its effects”

Campbell noted that the virus has restricted the way persons can interact daily; be it working or socialising,

“Everyone was not at home all of the time, so we have a dynamic in many homes where everyone is restricted to the home, all the time at the same time. This provides us with challenges and opportunities.”

He underscored the need for structure to navigate the daily activities in the home.

“Before the coronavirus, our daily routines provided some structure. The pandemic has taken that away. Therefore, we need to reconfigure our current schedules (in the home) as a step to providing normalcy and control.”

Highlighting the role of working fathers who are now at home, the Psychologist Campbell posited that it provides them with an opportunity to reconnect.

“Most fathers are accustomed to getting out of our homes daily to earn a living. This can in some cases cause a disconnect between themselves and the rest of their family. Therefore, they can now reclaim the lost time by creating necessary conversations and interactions with their partners and children,” Campbell explained.

This he noted can also extend to participation in household chores as it will help to create connections and strengthen relationships.

Additionally, Campbell noted a key to maintaining this family connection is “unplugging” for a while.

“Sometimes it is important to turn the Wi-Fi off and reconnect on a more human-to-human level, more conversations around the table as we eat together, these are very meaningful. Families are a strong foundation of society and once we have strong families, we will have strong communities and if we have strong communities, we will have a strong nation.”

On the question of adherence to the health guidelines implemented by the Public Health Ministry, Campbell advised that persons “arm themselves with credible facts” so they can protect not only themselves but their families as well.

The half-hour programme – Social Cohesion in Action – hosted by the Department of Social Cohesion aims to share information to assist persons to navigate the ongoing pandemic. It is hosted every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm on NCN and the Department’s Facebook and YouTube pages.