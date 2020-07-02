Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana to participate in FIBA U17 Skills Challenge

Jul 02, 2020

Following FIBA’s Executive Committee’s decision that the 2020 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup cannot be held this year, it has been decided to offer an opportunity to the players of this age category to gather with their National Team, to train and compete without the need for international travel.

Guyana is set to contest in the regional qualifiers for the FIBA U17 skills challenge in August.

Several National Federations are already organising training camps for this age category in the coming months, depending on the local restrictions and in compliance with the FIBA Return to Basketball Guidelines.
Hence, FIBA felt that the 2020 FIBA U17 Skills Challenge 2020 could provide an additional motivation and incentive to those young players and strengthen their bonds with the National Team.
In addition, the FIBA U17 Skills Challenges 2020 will be broadcasted on FIBA’s digital channels (YouTube) thus providing an opportunity also to the National Federations to be present and promote their brand and their activity during these challenging times.
The FIBA U17 Skills Challenges 2020 (both genders) are scheduled to take place during the second week in August. The sixteen (16) teams already qualified for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2020 and FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2020 are automatically qualified for the FIBA U17 Skills Challenges 2020.
In addition to the 16 teams already qualified, FIBA has decided to also offer an opportunity to participate to all interested National Federations around the world. Namely, each FIBA Regional Office will organise Regional Qualifiers to qualify one men’s and women’s team each from each Region.
National coaches; Junior Hercules and Lugard Mohan, have been identified by the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) as the primary point of contact for the recruitment and execution of this qualifier. The GABF will be selecting five boys and five girls born on and after January 1st, 2003 to represent Guyana in this regional qualifier.
The GABF currently awaits information regarding the final phase of the FIBA U17 Skills Challenges 2020 from the FIBA Americas Regional Office including the FIBA U17.
Local players can begin to register via the federation’s website at http://guyanabasketball.com/en/2020/07/01/fiba-u17-skills-challenge-2020-americas-qualifiers/.

