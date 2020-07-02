Cop detained at.4.00 A.M horse and bike races claims he was a spectator

Latest update July 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A policeman is under close arrest after he and several civilians were caught last Sunday at a 4:00AM horse and motorbike race on Homestretch Avenue.
Police had arrested 135 persons and impounded several motorcycles and a horse at the Brickdam Police Station.
The civilians were released on station bail and are expected to appear in court next week to answer charges for multiple offences, including breaching the Covid-19 6:00 A.M-6.00 P.M curfew.
The detained rank has claimed that he “was only a spectator” at the event.
Commander of ‘A’ Division, Phillip Azore explained that because he is a member of the Guyana Police Force, the rank cannot yet be placed before the court.
He explained that there is a procedure that must be followed as required by the law to deal with cops who misbehave or break the law.
In this case, he said, a report was filed and sent to the Commissioner of Police.
The commissioner will then give advice regarding what charges this rank may face.
Commander Azore said that “based on what advice comes back,” the rank can be charged and disciplined internally.
